National Women’s Political Caucus-Virginia endorses Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor

The National Women’s Political Caucus-Virginia has announced its endorsement of Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor.

“Let’s face it: the status quo is not working for many Virginians,” said NWPC-VA President Krysta Jones. “We need executive leadership that understands the challenges of our local communities and can build bridges throughout state government. As a local elected official and experienced businesswoman, Andria McClellan has proven that she is ready to lead on day one. NWPC-VA is excited to endorse Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor.”

Founded in 1971, the NWPC is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to increasing women’s participation in all areas of political and public life.

“I am so grateful to have the support of the National Women’s Political Caucus-Virginia,” McClellan said. “I look forward to partnering with these incredible activists to address important issues like access to affordable and quality healthcare, childcare, creating good paying jobs, tackling climate change for future generations, undoing our unjust criminal justice system and expanding access to affordable housing and broadband. As the first female Lieutenant Governor in Virginia’s history, I will use my personal experience and 30+ years of leadership to ensure all Virginians have access to opportunity.”

Virginia has only elected one woman statewide and has never elected a woman as lieutenant governor in its 400+ year history.

