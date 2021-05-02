National Travel and Tourism Week 2021: Nelson County celebrates the power of travel

Published Sunday, May. 2, 2021, 11:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nelson County is saluting the Power of Travel by joining other Virginia destination marketing organizations and Virginia Tourism Corporation to encourage local residents and visitors to support hospitality-related businesses who struggled and prevailed during the health crisis.

“Despite the hardships of the last year, Nelson County is ready and eager to welcome back visitors and help drive Nelson County’s recovery efforts,” Nelson County Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley said.

“National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture,” Kelley said.

National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme Power of Travel.

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, National Travel and Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S.

The 38th annual National Travel and Tourism Week (May 2-8) arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance to the U.S. economy of initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.

“NTTW takes on a special significance this year as the travel industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The past year was incredibly challenging, but we saw the full power of the travel industry on display in the way we united and supported one another through this crisis.

“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.—evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in America’s broader economic recovery,” Dow said.

Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.

Visit nelsoncounty.com to learn more about Nelson County.

Related

Comments