National poll reveals low approval rating for Biden among Democrats and Republicans
Only 31 percent of Americans approve of the way President Joe Biden is doing his job.
A new poll by Quinnipiac University reveals that 60 percent disapprove of Biden, but the discontent does not stop with the president. Republicans have a 68 percent job approval rating and Democrats a 63 percent rating. The Supreme Court received a 56 percent rating.
According to the new national poll results, voters are divided on which party they hope wins control of the House of Representatives in November. Forty-five percent say Democrats and 44 percent say Republicans.
Voters are also split on who should have control of the Senate: 45 percent say Republicans and 45 percent say Democrats.
Quinnipiac University’s poll also revealed that Americans do not want Biden or Donald Trump to run for president again in 2024. Seventy-one percent of Americans disapprove of Biden seeking a second term, and 64 percent disapprove of Trump running again in 2024. However, a majority of Republicans want Trump to run and a majority of Democrats want Biden to run again.
Other concerns revealed in the survey: the most urgent issue in the United States is inflation, followed by gun violence. Nearly half of Americans, 47 percent, are personally worried about becoming the victim of a mass shooting. Seventy percent of Americans think Congress should hold hearings to allow the public to learn about what led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.