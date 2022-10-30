National Park offers free admission, fly fishing tips on Veterans Day

Shenandoah National Park has announced plans for their 2022 Veterans Day observance.

Friday, Nov. 11, is a fee-free day in observance of Veterans Day.

In observance of Veterans Day, NPS staff will be present at both sites from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to distribute free National Park passes to U.S. active-duty military and veterans.

There are two types of military passes, a one-year pass for active-duty military and their dependents, and a lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star Families.

The park will also continue its partnership with Project Healing Waters, a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to our veterans’ physical and emotional healing through fly fishing. In addition to educating participants about fly fishing techniques, the group, along with philanthropic partners, sponsors fly fishing trips.

Virginia Regional Coordinator Bill Campbell has brought several groups of veterans to Shenandoah National Park to experience the “healing power” of the program.

“We build relationships. It makes your heart much bigger; it makes your heart bigger than you ever thought it could be,” said Campbell of his work with Project Healing Waters.

Volunteers with the organization will return to the park on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Project Healing Waters volunteers will lead programs simultaneously at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) and Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors can pick up tips and practice fly-casting. Volunteers will also demonstrate fly-tying.