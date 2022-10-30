Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
national park offers free admission fly fishing tips on veterans day
Culture

National Park offers free admission, fly fishing tips on Veterans Day

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Shenandoah National ParkShenandoah National Park has announced plans for their 2022 Veterans Day observance.

Friday, Nov. 11, is a fee-free day in observance of Veterans Day.

In observance of Veterans Day, NPS staff will be present at both sites from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to distribute free National Park passes to U.S. active-duty military and veterans.

There are two types of military passes, a one-year pass for active-duty military and their dependents, and a lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star Families.

The park will also continue its partnership with Project Healing Waters, a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to our veterans’ physical and emotional healing through fly fishing. In addition to educating participants about fly fishing techniques, the group, along with philanthropic partners, sponsors fly fishing trips.

Virginia Regional Coordinator Bill Campbell has brought several groups of veterans to Shenandoah National Park to experience the “healing power” of the program.

“We build relationships. It makes your heart much bigger; it makes your heart bigger than you ever thought it could be,” said Campbell of his work with Project Healing Waters.

Volunteers with the organization will return to the park on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Project Healing Waters volunteers will lead programs simultaneously at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) and Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors can pick up tips and practice fly-casting. Volunteers will also demonstrate fly-tying.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

center for nonprofit excellence

‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy’ subject of Nov. 17 CNE summit
Crystal Graham
wind energy

Agreement would guarantee customer cost protections on Virginia offshore wind project
Chris Graham

A settlement has been reached in a months-long dispute over Dominion Energy’s proposed Virginia offshore wind project.

virginia

Federal program funds $4M in grants to support development in Virginia’s Appalachia
Chris Graham

The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced more than $4 million in grants to support workforce development, community revitalization and expanded health service efforts through economic development initiatives in Virginia's Appalachian region.

hammer

Tom H. Hastings: Hammers are for building things, not for attacking people
Commentary
church state

Bob Topper: The notion of America as a Christian nation is ironic
Commentary
vote

The power of the ballot: In which states do voters have the most, least?
Rebecca Barnabi
mike hollins

With ACC Commissioner in house, Miami beats Virginia in 4 OTs in ugly fashion, 14-12
Scott German