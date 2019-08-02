National Night Out returns to Harrisonburg Aug. 6

The Harrisonburg Police Department is gearing up for an annual event focused on bringing officers closer together with the community they serve.

National Night Out, an annual event that promotes safer communities across America every August, returns to Harrisonburg on Tuesday, Aug. 6 – starting with a kick-off celebration at Valley Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and culminating with visits to neighborhood National Night Out events taking place across the city. HPD officers will be joined by members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and others.

The evening will give families a chance to meet local officers and learn more about all HPD and other law enforcement and emergency response agencies are doing to keep them safe. Residents also will have a chance to speak with representatives of other City departments about issues important to their neighborhoods.

“We always look forward to these types of opportunities where we can engage with our residents and make those life-long connections,” HPD Chief Eric English said. “National Night Out breaks down those barriers that can sometimes exist between law enforcement and citizens and allow us to communicate one-on-one with those we serve in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.”

The kick-off event, to be held in the parking lot east of the Valley Mall Belk, will include law enforcement vehicles for kids to explore, golf cart rides, face painting and a dunk tank. There is no cost to attend the event. Later in the evening, officers and others with the City of Harrisonburg will begin visiting National Night Out neighborhood events, starting at City Hall at 5 p.m.

In addition to creating a stronger bond between law enforcement and residents, National Night Out also will give HPD an opportunity to focus on ongoing initiatives and safety tips, as well as to hear what concerns neighbors have for HPD to address.

“These events not only allow us to strengthen that neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, but also to generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs,” HPD Sgt. Charles Grubbs said. “They also allow us to heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention in our communities, and to send a message to criminals that all our neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against crime.”

Anyone interested in more information can contact Grubbs at Charles.grubbs@harrisonburgva.gov. A list of all neighborhoods being visited is available at www.harrisonburgva.gov.

