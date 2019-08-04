National Immunization Awareness Month: Up to date?
Each year in August, National Immunization Awareness Month highlights the value of getting recommended vaccines throughout your life.
Immunizations play an important role in protecting our health, and the health of our families and communities. You have the power to protect yourself and your family with vaccines that prevent serious diseases like measles, the flu, whooping cough, pneumonia, and cancers caused by HPV.
Remember, vaccines aren’t just for young children. The Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to talk to your doctor, nurse or other healthcare professional to ensure that you and your loved ones of all ages are up to date on all recommended vaccines.
Specific immunizations are recommended for tweens and teens entering middle school and college, anyone who may be traveling abroad, those with certain underlying health conditions and adults age 60 and over. Immunization schedules for all stages of life may be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/
As your children prepare to head back to school this fall, make sure vaccination is at the top of your checklist. Requirements for entry into public schools in Virginia are available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/
Local health districts may offer extra hours or special clinics this summer for back to school vaccinations. For questions, please contact your local health department office. Locate contact information for your closest office at www.vdh.virginia.gov/
