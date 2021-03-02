National Air Traffic Controllers Association endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

Published Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021, 11:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association has endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor.

NATCA represents thousands aviation safety professionals across the nation, including air traffic controllers, flight test pilots, and engineers. In its endorsement, NATCA praised McAuliffe’s plan to invest in Virginia workers by raising wages, increasing worker protections, supporting caregivers and care workers, and creating seamless opportunities for higher education and training.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges to aviation safety professionals, chief among those is the economic impact it has had on the transportation industry,” said Paul Rinaldi, president of National Air Traffic Controllers Association. “It is crucial now more than ever for Virginians to have leaders who will create a stronger and more equitable post-COVID economy, protect workers, and lift working families up. We are proud to endorse Terry McAuliffe because he is the bold leader Virginia needs to create a more equitable post-COVID economy and invest in workers.”

“This pandemic has impacted too many hardworking Virginians and their families. As governor, I will make sure the Commonwealth acts boldly to raise wages, increase worker protections, and create seamless opportunities for higher education and training,” McAuliffe said. “I am honored to have the endorsement and support of NATCA. As Virginia’s 72nd Governor, I fought to protect 40,000 jobs at Dulles Airport and to bring good jobs, economic activity and tourism to the Commonwealth. I will continue to fight for Virginians by building on existing collective bargaining laws, getting our minimum wage up to $15 per hour by 2024, and building a more equitable economy for all.”

Related

Comments