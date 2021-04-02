Nathan Cayo announces he will return to Richmond for fifth season

Senior forward Nathan Cayo announced on Friday that he will return for a fifth season at the University of Richmond next fall.

Cayo’s announcement on social media read “not done yet!”

Cayo, who has played in 118 games over four seasons at Richmond, is taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to student-athletes competing in fall and winter sports due to the effects of COVID-19.

Cayo averaged 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds this season while leading Richmond to a 14-9 record and a spot in the NIT Quarterfinals. He was named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week on November 30th after helping Richmond to season-opening wins vs Morehead State and 10th-ranked Kentucky, earning the first weekly conference honor of his career.

Cayo registered the 1,000th point of his collegiate career vs Saint Joseph’s in March and finished the season with 1,047 points, 45th on the Spiders career scoring list. Cayo will enter the 2021-22 season with the a career field goal percentage of 54.9 percent, fourth-highest in Richmond history.

Cayo is the second Spider senior or graduate student to announce that he will return for the 2021-2022 season. Senior guard Jacob Gilyard announced on Monday that he would return for his fifth year at Richmond.

