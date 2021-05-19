Nate Bargatze bringing Raincheck Tour to Paramount, Carpenter Theater

Published Tuesday, May. 18, 2021, 8:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his Raincheck Tour live to The Paramount in Charlottesville on Sunday, Sept. 12, for two shows, and a single show at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre in Richmond on Friday, Oct. 1.

Tickets for the shows at The Paramount will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net.

Tickets for the Carpenter Theater show also go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and can be reserved online at dominionenergycenter.com.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tenn., Bargatze has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan” and had his own “Comedy Central Presents” special.

In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Bargatze toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Bargatze was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture’s ‘50 Comedians You Should Know’ in 2015.

Related

Comments