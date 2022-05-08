Nashville Sounds shut out Tides, 1-0, overcome stellar pitching by Norfolk

The Norfolk Tides (14-15) lost to the Nashville Sounds (19-9), 1-0, Saturday night. Tides starter Grayson Rodriguez pitched strong with Adley Rutschman as his catcher.

To start, Rodriguez allowed the first batter of the game to reach with a single, but immediately picked him off. He walked the second batter he faced but induced an inning-ending double play. In the second, he settled in striking out the side. He went on to retire eight in a row until he walked Jonathan Davis to lead off the fourth inning.

Rodriguez was pulled with one out in the sixth inning as he reached 82 pitches. He didn’t allow a run, allowing two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

Nashville didn’t score their run until the bottom of the eighth inning. The Sounds were able to start the inning with back-to-back singles. But the Tides were able to to get two outs with out allowing a run. Brice Turang ruined Norfolk’s hopes when he hit a ground ball up the middle to knock in the game winning run.

Tomorrow, the Tides will have RHP Blaine Knight (0-1, 9.82) on the mound, while Nashville will throw RHP Jason Alexander (3-2, 3.28). First Pitch at 3:05 p.m. ET.

