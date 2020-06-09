NASCAR to begin welcoming fans back to races beginning this weekend at Homestead

NASCAR today indicated announced that it will begin to allow fans to attend races beginning the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. All guests in attendance will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Sales Officer, NASCAR. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway will invite up to 1,000 South Florida service members as honorary guests for the Dixie Vodka 400, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

The June 21 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers. In addition, there will be limited motorhome/5th-wheel camping spots available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

Tickets are open exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled GEICO 500 (April 26) and live within a designated proximity to the track.

Additional protocols and procedures for guests planning to attend can be found at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

