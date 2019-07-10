NASCAR returns to Kentucky Speedway under the lights Saturday night

NBC Sports heads to the Bluegrass State this weekend to present live coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 from Kentucky Speedway Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC Sports will super serve fans with more than 15 hours of trackside coverage this week, including Xfinity Series racing from Kentucky on Friday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Entering Saturday’s Cup Series race, Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, leads the regular season standings with 700 points and 2 wins, followed by Kyle Busch (682 points, 4 wins) and Kevin Harvick (625 points, 0 wins). They will have to contend with Brad Keselowski (613 points, 3 wins), a three-time winner at Kentucky Speedway, and Martin Truex Jr. (597 points, 4 wins), who has won the previous two

Twenty-year-old Justin Haley and the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports earned his first-career Cup Series victory last Sunday at Daytona. Haley was in the lead with 33 laps to go when the race was red-flagged and eventually called due to inclement weather.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coverage begins Friday with first practice at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by final practice at 1:30 p.m. ET. An on-site edition of NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET leads into NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Race day coverage begins Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NASCAR America, live from the Peacock Pit Box on pit road at Kentucky Speedway.Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and leading into live coverage of the Quaker State 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following the checkered flag, NBCSN will present a one-hour post-race show at 11 p.m. ET.

