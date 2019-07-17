NASCAR moves to the ‘Magic Mile’ for racing weekend

Coming off last week’s thrilling finish between Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch at Kentucky Speedway, NBC Sports heads to ”The Magic Mile” in Loudon, N.H., this weekend.

Live coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 emanates from New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC Sports will super-serve fans with more than 18 hours of trackside coverage this week, including Xfinity Series racing from New Hampshire this Saturday, July 20, at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Entering Sunday’s Cup Series race, Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, leads the regular season standings with 746 points and 2 wins, followed by Kyle Busch (735 points, 4 wins) and Kevin Harvick (645 points, 0 wins), who won in New Hampshire last year. They will battle against Brad Keselowski (630 points, 3 wins), Denny Hamlin (627 points, 2 wins) and Martin Truex Jr. (618 points, 4 wins). Both Busch and Truex Jr. earned Top-5 finishes in last year’s New Hampshire race.

Last weekend, Kurt Busch edged out brother Kyle Busch in an overtime thriller at Kentucky Speedway. This was Kurt Busch’s first win of the season, his first win with Chip Ganassi Racing, and the first Cup Series win for his crew chief, Matt McCall.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coverage begins Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET with the first practice on NBCSN, followed by qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET and NASCAR America on-site from New Hampshire at 5:30 p.m. ET. Coverage continues Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC with the second practice for the Cup Series, and shifts to NBCSN with NASCAR America at 12 p.m. ET, and final practice at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s race-day coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with NASCAR America live from the Peacock Pit Box on Pit Road. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN leading into live coverage of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. ET. NBCSN will present a half-hour post-race show at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by NASCAR Victory Lap at 7 p.m. ET.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google