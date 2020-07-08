Push to the Playoffs: NASCAR announces NBC Sports broadcast schedule for July, August

NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through the 2020 regular season finale at the end of August, highlighted by its Cup and Xfinity Series telecast schedule on NBC and NBCSN and a pair of races at iconic Daytona International Speedway on NBC.

For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the storied road course at Daytona on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The NASCAR Cup Series regular season culminates with drivers’ one last chance to make the Playoffs under the lights on the traditional oval at Daytona on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will also present Cup Series doubleheaders on NBCSN from Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8-9) and Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22-23).

NASCAR Xfinity Series coverage in August on NBCSN will include races from Road America on Aug. 8, the Daytona Road Course on August 15, a Dover doubleheader on Aug. 22-23, and the Daytona oval on August 28.

Following coverage on FS1 through the NASCAR All-Star race on July 15, NBC Sports resumes its coverage of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races through the remainder of the season on July 18 and 19 at Texas Motor Speedway on NBCSN, followed by a mid-week Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on July 23 on NBCSN, and Cup Series racing from New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 2 on NBCSN.

NBC Sports’ first weekend of the 2020 NASCAR season last Saturday and Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC delivered significant year-over-year viewership gains for the Cup and Xfinity Series. Viewership of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 was up 46 percent vs. the same race in 2019 and up 32 percent vs. the Daytona race on the same weekend in 2019.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race viewership was up 21 percent vs. the Series’ four-race average on NBC in 2019.

