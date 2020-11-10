Narcos Season 3 excitement grows online

One of the most popular online slots games released in recent years is the Narcos games offered by NetEnt. This game is based on the popular series Narcos, which has just been renewed for a third season. Season 3 is Narcos: Mexico, and it is very popular on Netflix. NetEnt has taken this series and created a slots game that is very popular with players because of exciting graphics and more.

NetEnt game: Narcos

The Narcos slots game is based on the exciting series about the drug cartel from the Netflix show Narcos 3. NetEnt has toned it down so that it is not filled with drugs and violence. However, you will find piles of cash, explosions, and guns along the spins. It has a set up that offers 243 ways to win, and it includes walking wild symbols, free spins, and a bonus that provides large payouts. People enjoy the game and can see the excitement from this series when they play.

The cast of Narcos

Although slots with a TV theme often use real images, Narcos offers realistic drawings. They have Wagner Moura as Escobar, Pedro Pascal as Javier Pena, and Joanna Christie as Connie Murphy. There is a dusty street scene behind the reels, which is fitting for the show. In addition, the slots game includes flamingos, an aircraft, and cards that are covered with guns and cash. When the bonus rounds are activated, you get night-time gun battles and drive-by shootings similar to the show.

Narcos Season 3

The third season will continue a format of closing one door and opening another. It opens in the 90s with the globalization of the drug industry. As Felix’s empire fractures, war breaks out and newly independent cartels appear. They struggle for survival in the politically unstable and violent environment. While season 2 was the erosion of the power of the cartels, season 3 is the consolidation of it. This looks to be an exciting season that takes viewers on a journey through the wild world of the drug cartels.

How to play the slots

NetBet is an online gaming platform that offers this action-packed slot game, and it is simple to use. You can also enjoy other casino style games, including roulette, other slots, baccarat, and more. It offers poker and lottery, as well as NetBet Sport, where you can choose sports, races, and events and bet on them. You can choose your favourite sporting events, teams, and players and bet on a number of different items, such as goals score, final score, over/under, and more.

Conclusion

If you are a fan of the Narcos series on Netflix, you will enjoy playing the Narcos slots. You get familiar characters, exciting graphics, and an action-packed bonus screen. You can play this slot and experience a number of other great options for casino games, lottery, and betting on the NetBet online gambling platform.

