N.C. State shakes off long drought, defeats Virginia, 53-51
Virginia erased an 11-point N.C. State lead with a 15-0 run over a 10-plus-minute stretch of the second half, but the Pack rallied late to steal one from the ‘Hoos in JPJ, 53-51, on Monday.
UVA (12-6, 4-4 ACC) trailed 42-31 after a C.J. Bryce three with 13:51 to go when coach Tony Bennett went to little-used freshman 7-footer Francisco Caffaro, who gave the Cavaliers an immediate boost on both ends.
State (14-5, 5-3 ACC) went scoreless for 10:13 before a three by Jericole Hellems cut a four-point UVA lead to 46-45 with 3:38 to go.
A contested Markell Johnson three at the 2:44 mark would, though we wouldn’t know it at the time, give the Pack the lead for good, as Virginia went without a bucket from the field for the final 4:37.
Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one with 23 seconds left and State up three, but Jay Huff missed a contested three from the top of the key that would have tied it with 13 seconds left.
Bryce then missed the front end of another one-and-one. Kihei Clark converted on both ends after being fouled with eight seconds left to make it a 52-51 game.
Devon Daniels sank one of two free throws with 7.2 seconds left to make it a two-point game, leaving Virginia with one last opportunity, but Casey Morsell missed a potential game-winning three, on which it appeared that a Pack defender made contact with him on his shot, with no foul called, as time expired.
Clark led UVA with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting. Morsell had nine on 4-of-9 shooting in 32 minutes.
Huff, Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key each had eight, on another night for Virginia where points and makes were in short order.
UVA shot 18-of-50 (36.0 percent) from the field and 3-of-12 from three-point range, missing its last five shots in that final 4:37 stretch.
N.C. State, which shot 20-of-51 (39.2 percent) from the floor and 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) from three, got 14 points from D.J. Funderburk, who fouled out with 6:48 to go.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.