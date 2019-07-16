Myrtle Beach blanks Lynchburg in series finale

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped the finale and rubber match against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday night, falling 10-0.

The Hillcats (12-14, 44-49) were blanked for the 12th time this season in their final regular season match up against the Pelicans (14-12, 35-58), in which Myrtle Beach scored nine runs in the third inning to blow the game open.

The Cubs affiliate opened the scoring in the first inning. Carlos Sepulveda led off with a walk and stole second base. Later in the frame with two out, Tyler Durna drove home Sepulveda with a single for a 1-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach sent 13 hitters to the plate in their nine-run third. Delvin Zinn was hit by a pitch with one out and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Cam Balego knocked Zinn home with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. After Miguel Amaya singled to move Balego to third, Balego trotted home on another RBI single from Durna. With two away, Aramis Ademan tripled home Amaya and Durna to give the Birds a 6-0 edge. Ademan would later score on an RBI single from Jose Gutierrez. After two bases loaded walks plated another pair of runs, Amaya, batting for the second time in the inning, brought home a run with an RBI single to cap the scoring at 10-0.

Lynchburg ends its nine-game road trip with a 1-8 mark.

Evan Mitchell (Loss, 2-2) allowed eight earned runs on six hits and walked three over 2.2 innings. Riley Echols recorded the final out of the third, but walked three and gave up two runs. Brock Hartson fired three scoreless innings and Dakody Clemmer and Randy Valladares each worked a scoreless frame.

Erich Uelmen (Win, 4-2) pitched five shutout frames for Myrtle Beach. The Pelicans bullpen combined for four scoreless innings.

After an off day on Tuesday, the Hillcats will begin a six-game homestand starting with a three-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, A-Adv. affiliate of the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Right-hander Justin Garza (4-7, 5.18) will start for Lynchburg against Woodpeckers righty Cody Deason (0-1, 9.00). First pitch at City Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:20 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Homestand highlights include Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fantastic Friday, Sparkling Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday’s post-game fireworks show will be presented by Pepsi while Saturday’s will be presented by Kona Ice.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

