Musical Thriller ‘Sweeney Todd’ next in Broadway series at the Wayne Theatre

Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 9:19 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sweeney ToddThe next installment of the 2018-19 Broadway Music Series brings “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” to the Wayne Theatre stage November 8-11 and 15-18.

Winner of eight Tonys including Best Musical, Sweeney Todd has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world.

Director Hank Fitzgerald said this musical is his favorite of all time.

“If you haven’t seen Sweeney Todd before, you should expect to be on the edge of your seat,” said Fitzgerald. “This thriller has beautiful music, haunting lyrics and is a cutting-edge masterpiece that is vocally very challenging.”

Wayne Theatre Executive Director Tracy Straight said the theatre is excited to have Sweeney Todd on the stage as it is Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway masterpiece.

“Sweeney Todd is a story about love, obsession and revenge,” she said. “The music is challenging, the technical aspects are difficult, and we have an amazing cast and crew ready to bring this musical to life.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 p.m. Sunday matinees.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. Not recommended for small children.

The main cast includes Camillo Desantis, Pat Owen, Whitney Cole-Novotny, Wendy Novicoff, Tom Howard. Tim Briggs, Rebecca Gustafson, Ben White, and Collin Wheeler.

“It has a great moral that should be on everyone’s must-see list.” said Straight.

To attend the tale or for more information, call (540) 943-9999 or visit www.WayneTheatre.org

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment