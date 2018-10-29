Musical Thriller ‘Sweeney Todd’ next in Broadway series at the Wayne Theatre

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The next installment of the 2018-19 Broadway Music Series brings “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” to the Wayne Theatre stage November 8-11 and 15-18.

Winner of eight Tonys including Best Musical, Sweeney Todd has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world.

Director Hank Fitzgerald said this musical is his favorite of all time.

“If you haven’t seen Sweeney Todd before, you should expect to be on the edge of your seat,” said Fitzgerald. “This thriller has beautiful music, haunting lyrics and is a cutting-edge masterpiece that is vocally very challenging.”

Wayne Theatre Executive Director Tracy Straight said the theatre is excited to have Sweeney Todd on the stage as it is Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway masterpiece.

“Sweeney Todd is a story about love, obsession and revenge,” she said. “The music is challenging, the technical aspects are difficult, and we have an amazing cast and crew ready to bring this musical to life.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 p.m. Sunday matinees.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. Not recommended for small children.

The main cast includes Camillo Desantis, Pat Owen, Whitney Cole-Novotny, Wendy Novicoff, Tom Howard. Tim Briggs, Rebecca Gustafson, Ben White, and Collin Wheeler.

“It has a great moral that should be on everyone’s must-see list.” said Straight.

To attend the tale or for more information, call (540) 943-9999 or visit www.WayneTheatre.org

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment