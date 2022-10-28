Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
music at the movies to screen new bowie film moonage daydream tuesday night
Culture

Music at the Movies to screen new Bowie film ‘Moonage Daydream’ Tuesday night

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
moonage daydream
Image submitted

Visulite Cinemas and the Arcadia Project have announced they will host the Shenandoah Valley premiere of “Moonage Daydream,” a film illuminating the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.

The film will be screened on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Visulite Theater in downtown Staunton.

The life of Bowie is told in “Moonage Daydream” through never-before-seen footage, performances and music, and the film is the first officially sanctioned by the artist. It was well received at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Nikki West and her Bowie-inspired band, The Jean Jeannies, will kick off the film viewing experience with a live performance.

West, the owner of Ciders from Mars, and her crew will deliver Ziggy Stardust vibes as they play the tunes of Bowie’s alter ego created in the early 70s. After the movie, West and her bandmates will talk about the movie, the music and what it means to them.

The film is being screened as part of the Music at the Movies series held on the first Tuesday of each month. The series showcases a local artist and a movie of their choice that features music as a core theme.

The final event in the fall Music at the Movies series will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Just in time for the holidays, this event will feature local singer-songwriter Nathan Moore and friends performing his original tunes before introducing “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” The film tells the entwined stories of a songwriter and his great anthem of religious ecstasy and sexual longing and how it entered ubiquity thanks to the movie “Shrek.”

Advance tickets to the events are $20 each and may be purchased at thearcadiaproject.org

Visulite Cinemas is located at 12 N. Augusta St. in Staunton.

A portion of the proceeds from Music at the Movies events go toward the Arcadia Project, a volunteer group working to advance the renovation and reopening of the former Dixie Theater.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

mental health support

Virginia receives nearly $1.4 million grant to improve mental health services
Crystal Graham
liberty

Liberty Football: School extends contract of Hugh Freeze, with nice pay raise thrown in
Chris Graham

Liberty has extended the contract of football coach Hugh Freeze through 2030, and the school will reportedly pay Freeze an average of just under $5 million a year over the course of the deal.

Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
Rebecca Barnabi

On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton.

vmi

Game Preview: VMI hosts Top 25 Mercer, looking to snap five-game losing streak
Chris Graham
us politics congress

Lawrence S. Wittner: Conservative governance has undermined U.S. life expectancy
Commentary
israel middle east

Alon Ben-Meir: Breaking down the absurdity of the Israel-Hamas relationship
Commentary
aew mjf

AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Fantasy booking what appears to be a pending face turn for MJF
Chris Graham