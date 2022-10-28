Music at the Movies to screen new Bowie film ‘Moonage Daydream’ Tuesday night

Visulite Cinemas and the Arcadia Project have announced they will host the Shenandoah Valley premiere of “Moonage Daydream,” a film illuminating the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.

The film will be screened on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Visulite Theater in downtown Staunton.

The life of Bowie is told in “Moonage Daydream” through never-before-seen footage, performances and music, and the film is the first officially sanctioned by the artist. It was well received at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Nikki West and her Bowie-inspired band, The Jean Jeannies, will kick off the film viewing experience with a live performance.

West, the owner of Ciders from Mars, and her crew will deliver Ziggy Stardust vibes as they play the tunes of Bowie’s alter ego created in the early 70s. After the movie, West and her bandmates will talk about the movie, the music and what it means to them.

The film is being screened as part of the Music at the Movies series held on the first Tuesday of each month. The series showcases a local artist and a movie of their choice that features music as a core theme.

The final event in the fall Music at the Movies series will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Just in time for the holidays, this event will feature local singer-songwriter Nathan Moore and friends performing his original tunes before introducing “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” The film tells the entwined stories of a songwriter and his great anthem of religious ecstasy and sexual longing and how it entered ubiquity thanks to the movie “Shrek.”

Advance tickets to the events are $20 each and may be purchased at thearcadiaproject.org

Visulite Cinemas is located at 12 N. Augusta St. in Staunton.

A portion of the proceeds from Music at the Movies events go toward the Arcadia Project, a volunteer group working to advance the renovation and reopening of the former Dixie Theater.