‘Music at the Movies’ returns to Staunton’s Visulite Cinema on Sept. 6
After a year of planning, the Arcadia Project and Visulite Cinema will present a new season of “Music at the Movies.”
The first installment begins Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Visulite Cinema in Staunton. The series continues the first Tuesday of each month through December.
The fall lineup includes:
- Sept. 6: Jen Kidd, Buddy Thomas and the 23 Skidoo band will play Beatles tunes and then introduce “Across the Universe,” Julie Taymor’s revolutionary rock musical that re-imagines America in the turbulent late 1960, with the Beatles’ most beloved songs providing the narrative thread.
- Oct. 4: Thomas Wagner and friends play the famed sonata, followed by “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in 3 Movements,” a documentary about a boy who goes deaf at age five just as he begins piano lessons. Written as Beethoven was losing his hearing. Written as Beethoven was losing his hearing, “The Moonlight Sonata” provides the boy hope and courage as we learn in this moving film made by his Oscar nominated filmmaking mother, Irene Taylor Brodsky.
- Nov. 1: Staunton local cider maker Nikki West (Cider from Mars) and her Bowie inspired band, the Jean Jeanies, present “Moonage Daydream,” a cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey.
- Dec. 6: Local singer-songwriter Nathan Moore and friends perform original tunes before introducing “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” The film tell the stories of a songwriter and his great anthem of religious ecstasy and sexual longing and how it entered ubiquity thanks to the movie “Shrek.”
“Music at the Movies” is a way to see new movies with music as a core theme. Each month, a local musician or group will play a mini concert followed by a movie about music. After the movie, the audience will have an opportunity to join the musician in a discussion about the film, and what it means to them.
“The first season of ‘Music at the Movies’ was a hit, and the final evening featuring Robin and Linda Williams sold out. So back by popular demand, we’ve booked more local talent, and are excited to present two new releases,” said Pamela Mason Wagner, executive director for the Arcadia Project.
Series passes are available for $60 each or individual tickets are $20. Tickets are available at thearcadiaproject.org
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Arcadia Project.
For more information, contact Pamela Wagner at (917) 621-7660 or Abena Foreman-Trice at (540) 471-2432.