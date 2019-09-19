Museums for America awards grant to Science Museum of Virginia

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced a Museums for America grant award from the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences to the Science Museum of Virginia for a project on improving air quality in Richmond neighborhoods.

“I am so pleased and excited to see this award come to fruition,” said Congressman McEachin. “I advocated for the Science Museum to be the recipient because improving air quality in Richmond and empowering residents, is critical for health and well-being. Taking care of our environment requires all hands-on deck and this award, which empowers our top-notch museum to work with the community, is innovative and significant.”

“Our health and the environment are intimately linked,” said Science Museum of Virginia Chief Winder Officer Richard Conti. “Better understanding air quality at the neighborhood level will help us explore the backyard impacts of global climate change. The IMLS grant has enabled this collaboration with community partners in Scott’s Addition and Groundwork RVA, the result of which will be information rooted in science that citizens, policy makers and healthcare organizations can use to build more resilient communities. Congressman McEachin has always been supportive of the Museum’s climate science initiatives. We appreciate having him as a champion for citizen science projects, like this IMLS-funded air quality study.”