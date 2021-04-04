Museums at Washington and Lee University present gallery talk

The Museums at Washington and Lee University will host a virtual gallery talk titled “Women in the Arts: Out of the Margins, Into the Light.” The event is free and open to the public to watch online.

The gallery talk features W&L’s Clover Archer, director of the Staniar Gallery, Patricia Hobbs, senior curator of arts, and Domnica Radulescu, Edwin A. Morris Professor of Comparative Literatures on April 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Advance registration is required and can be accessed at tiny.cc/GT2.

The panel will examine women in the arts using examples from W&L’s art collection and the performing arts. The group will discuss women artists’ social and political commentary and the challenges that face them as trailblazers.

The Museums at W&L advance learning through direct engagement with collections, stimulate appreciation of global cultures and inspire leadership in the arts and sciences. The Museums at W&L consist of Lee Chapel and Museum, the Reeves Museum of Ceramics and Watson Galleries.

