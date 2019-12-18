Munters opens new data center cooling system test lab in Buena Vista

Published Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 3:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Munters Buena Vista data center cooling system design and manufacturing facility announced todau the opening of a new performance test lab.

The new state-of-the art lab will allow Munters to validate the performance of its mission critical cooling systems. The lab will also accommodate Munters new product development efforts and customer requested performance validation tests.

Due to the critical nature of data centers, many customers desire cooling system performance validation. Cooling systems, now commonly used by colocation facilities and hyperscalers, are too large for testing by most labs in the US.

Munters’ new facility can accurately test process airflows (air delivered to the data hall for extraction of heat) up to 80,000 SCFM and heat rejection airflow (condenser or scavenger ambient air used to reject the heat to atmosphere) up to 110,000 SCFM, giving Munters the ability to test systems exceeding 700 kW in heat rejection capacity.

For performance testing, process air is heated (simulating the actual data center heat load) and ambient condenser/scavenger air is typically heated and humidified to simulate design day performance.

Munters’ new test lab was completed in July, and already, the first customer requested performance test validation has been successfully completed. Currently, Munters R&D engineering team is using the lab to test a new thermo-siphon based cooling system called SyCool®.

“We are extremely excited to open this new test lab in Virginia, our Center of Excellence for Data Center Cooling Solutions. We plan to utilize the lab for customer visits and witness tests, as well as, new technology and solutions development. The addition of this test lab will further strengthen our position as the leader in innovative, energy efficient cooling solutions for the Data Center market,” said Michael Gantert, President, Data Centers, Business Area AirTech.

Munters’ new test lab represents a significant investment and demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the data center cooling business and new product innovation.

Munters is a global leader in energy efficient and sustainable air treatment solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for demanding industrial applications and has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955.

Today, around 3,700 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 markets. Munters has annual net sales of above SEK 7,1 billion and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.munters.com.

Related