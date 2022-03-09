Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed in Rockbridge County due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers and other vehicles.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 198. This location is between exit 200 at Fairfield and exit 195 at Lexington.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid this area. Southbound I-81 traffic can divert onto Route 11 (Lee Highway) at either exit 200 at Fairfield or exit 205 at Raphine. Motorists can re-enter southbound I-81 at exit 195.