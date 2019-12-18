Ms. Lauryn Hill in concert at Dominion Energy Center in 2020
Multi-platinum recording artist Ms. Lauryn Hill will return to Virginia in 2020 following her successful The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour last year.
Tickets for the Richmond concert, to be held at Dominion Energy Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8 p.m., go on sale this Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices, DominionEnergyCenter.com, Etix.com and by phone charge at 800-514-ETIX (3849). Tickets begin at $49.50. Additional fees may apply.
Hill rose to prominence as the lone female member of The Fugees, one of the biggest selling hip-hop acts in the world. Her solo career soared when The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released over twenty years ago, which earned her five GRAMMY® Awards.
