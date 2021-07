Mountain Vista Road closed due to thunderstorm cleanup

Due to yesterday evening’s thunderstorms, multiple roads throughout Albemarle County were impacted and closed this morning due to maintenance. At this time, Mountain Vista Road remains closed for debris cleanup.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice.

Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue ask that drivers proceed with caution throughout the county as debris may still be present on roadways.