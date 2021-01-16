Mount Sidney gets new U-Haul dealer at Crosby Trucking Service

Crosby Trucking Service Inc. has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Mount Sidney community.

Crosby Trucking Service, at 270 Keezletown Road, will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (540) 324-4843 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Mount-Sidney-VA-24467/012125.

