Motorcyclist dies in weekend crash in Madison County

Published Wednesday, Sep. 8, 2021, 3:01 pm

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Madison County that occurred on Sunday at 2:04 p.m. along Route 230.

A 2017 Harley motorcycle was traveling east on Route 230 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Colorado.

The driver of the Harley, Earl L. Blankenship, 64, of Orange, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Blankenship was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an 80-year-old male, of Aroda, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.