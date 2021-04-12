Motorcyclist dies from injuries in weekend crash in Harrisonburg
A two-vehicle fatal crash in the City of Harrisonburg took the life of a motorcyclist on Saturday.
The crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. along Route 42 at 5th Street. A 2015 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling South on Route 42 at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Westbound 2019 Toyota Tacoma.
The driver of the Suzuki, Thomas E. Williams, 45, of Harrisonburg,, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
Williams was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old male, of Harrisonburg, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.
The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.