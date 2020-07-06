Motorcyclist dead, second driver charged with manslaughter in Augusta County crash

A Waynesboro man is dead after his motorcycle was hit by a Lexus on Route 664 in Augusta County on Friday.

Timothy W. Painter, 57, was killed in the crash, which was reported at 5 p.m. on Route 664, less than a mile east of Route 631.

A 2014 Lexus GS, driven by Brandon D. Galloway, 25, of Waynesboro, was traveling east on Route 664 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected, which caused it to cross over the centerline and into the westbound lane, where it struck a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI being driven by Painter.

The Lexus then ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Galloway was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Painter died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

A 2006 Harley-Davidson FXDLI, also traveling west on Route 664, ran off the right side of the road in order to avoid colliding with the Lexus. The motorcycle struck a highway sign. The operator, Roger L. Holmes, 50, of Waynesboro, was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The crash remains under investigation.

