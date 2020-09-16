Motorcyclist dead in head-on collision in Fluvanna County

A Charlottesville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle head on into an approaching passenger vehicle on Route 250 in Fluvanna County on Tuesday.

Corey L. Tinder, 22, was on a 2000 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle traveling west on Route 250 at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

As he was attempting to pass a westbound vehicle, it struck head-on an eastbound 2013 Kia Optima.

The crash occurred in a no-passing zone.

The driver of the Kia, a 45-year-old woman from Arvonia, was not injured in the crash.

