Motorcycle riders urged to sign up for free course during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth in the coming weeks.

The free motorcycle self-assessment courses allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The courses are conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe environment.

“The sun is out and the beautiful weather is calling Virginia’s motorcycling community to our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Rider safety is of the utmost importance, as riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique safety concerns. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this opportunity to learn from our professional motors troopers.”

The courses will be held in four locations across the state, including Salem, Lynchburg, Yorktown, and the Richmond area. All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection.

Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT-approved to participate in this program.

May 15, 8 a.m., Salem Red Sox Stadium

May 15, 8:30 a.m., Central Virginia Community College, Lynchburg

May 22, 8:30 a.m., Waters Edge Church, Yorktown

May 22, 9 a.m., Steel Horse Harley Davidson, Midlothian

In addition to the four courses being held in May, courses are being held through the summer and into the fall. A comprehensive listing of Ride 2 Save Lives courses can be found by visiting virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com. Space is limited and advanced registration for these free courses is required.

