Motorcycle or car, what to choose?

There is no unequivocal answer that there is no better car or motorcycle and there never will be. Each chauffeur chooses for himself.

Motorcycle pros

Too often we hear about the dangers of riding a motorcycle, but rarely are the physical and, more importantly, spiritual benefits mentioned. Some of the benefits are obvious, others are not so strong. This is why you feel so good after the long journey home.

Positive attitude

It is a feeling of pure joy after a long ride that every motorcyclist feels. The reason we feel so happy is pretty simple: every turn of the wrist releases adrenaline, which in turn releases endorphins. These hormones make us “feel good,” improve our mood, increase pleasure, and reduce pain.

Endorphins give us this joyful feeling, but after the trip there is a feeling of relief, as if the body is flying. It is like mindfulness meditation: body position, speed, position on the road – on a motorcycle you constantly analyze and correct depending on the situation. It connects us to reality, and means that there is no room in our brains to worry about money, work, or any other day-to-day problems.

You are fully occupied while driving. This is why your mind is like a blank slate when you swing your leg after a long trip.

Cognitive function

If someone told me that I could boost my cognitive function by grinning ear to ear with joy, I would probably tell them to tell this crazy somewhere else.

But scientific research by Ryuto Kawashima, who has partnered with Yamaha Japan and Tohoku University, has proven just that. Riding a motorcycle improves your cognitive function by as much as 50%.

This is because riding a motorcycle requires a high level of alertness and quick problem solving. According to Kawashima, “the driver’s brain is activated when riding motorcycles.”

The strength of the heart and neck

The day after their first long ride, many motorcyclists report the same pain – the muscles in our necks are always at the top of the list. Wearing a helmet for several hours a day will strengthen your neck and you will get a real workout. This is especially true for those who drive without a windshield.

You still need to make sure that your bike fits you perfectly, as the constant cranking or straining of your neck will have negative consequences in the long run. This means that the handlebar, seating position and legs are right for your body.

Riding a motorcycle requires a lot of muscles to work together, but your structure connects everything together.

Every maneuver you make on your motorcycle involves using your body, especially low speed maneuvers. Movements are minor and relatively small, so you may not notice, but if you went for a while, your body will be stronger.

No more squats

Riding a motorcycle requires you to constantly move around on the bike using your hips and knees. These movements strengthen your hips and, in turn, strengthen your knees.

The thigh muscles are used to hold the patella and other bones in the knee.

Because movement is minor, people with knee or hip pain describe motorcycle riding as a form of physical therapy.

For those fortunate enough not to have such problems, riding can help you avoid injury.

Burning calories

Yes, you can burn a significant amount of calories while riding your motorcycle.

Food lovers can burn up to 600 calories per hour of intense motocross riding. Stick to urban driving and you can burn 200 to 300 calories an hour, especially if you are driving with some energy.

Costs

While this can be expensive, moto is generally more fuel efficient than cars for several reasons. You definitely save on fuel. It’s not just about gasoline, however, as maintaining a motorcycle is also cheaper than servicing a car. Overall, there are even more ways to save money when it comes to fixing or maintaining your bike, such as reading reviews and DIY repairs.

Easier to park

You may love your car, but it can be difficult to park with it, especially if you are driving a large car. Not to mention, there are usually other people to consider. You must be careful not to scratch other cars or block other drivers who are parked. With a motorcycle, parking is unlikely to ever be an issue as they are small enough to fit in most areas.

You can even get off and maneuver into the perfect parking spot if you really want to.

Cons of a motorcycle

Weather

When it comes to bad weather, motorcycles are almost always in the garage. Cars can be used in any weather, while moto is good for driving only on a sunny or even dry day. If it starts raining, the fun is pretty much over.

Having a different category of driving license

In most regions, you need a separate type of license to ride your bike on the road. If you already have a driver’s license, then getting a new one can be too hassle.

Safety

As mentioned earlier, bad weather is a big problem for bikers. However, this means more than just getting your jacket wet. You also have to worry about the road and how slippery it is when it rains and snows. This is a big problem as it is much easier to drive safely.

Automobile

In our lives, we travel from one place to another for a variety of reasons, and while traveling we are highly dependent on cars, whether it be a private car or a public bus. The number of car owners is increasing every day, because everyone expects freedom of travel and comfort while traveling. And that’s why most of us want a car.

However, owning a car has many advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages of the car

Flexibility

People often travel very far in their vehicles for work purposes. This mode of transport eliminates the need to book plane, train or bus tickets.

Personal mobility and independence

Cars have redefined the concept of women’s empowerment and mobility for millions of people.

The personal independence associated with having a car means that people can shop, work and do other things at any time, regardless of the established operating hours of public transportation systems.

Excursions

No comment here: we all love to travel. A large family can optimize costs by traveling in a rented car or in their own car.

Cons of the car

Car ownership is expensive and requires additional maintenance and repair costs. Not all families can afford it.

Cars have increased air pollution and noise in cities, causing more people to suffer from respiratory diseases, heart disease or cancer.

In the city, you have to spend more time in traffic jams.

As the number of private vehicles increased, more passengers were injured or killed in severe accidents.

More pedestrian accidents are reported each year. As the use of cars increases, it is more likely that people walking down the street will die from them.

An auto is more expensive than a motorcycle. By paying huge sums of money for tax, license renewals or transportation services, people have to pay more to use cars.

More gasoline is consumed, as people use more cars, the next generation is faced with a shortage of these fuels.

Government spending will be significantly increased. To build and maintain more highways for more cars, hire more police forces, the local government should consider a larger budget.

The use of cars for commuting has reduced the average health of car users as they do not need to make any physical movements.

Car owners should be concerned about safety and parking spaces wherever he travels.

It is safe to say that the new foreign car will be much better than the Soviet motorcycle. Conversely, everyone knows which is better: a modern fancy Honda bike or a rusty Dodge. So, if you prefer to travel with a company or with your family, comfort and convenience are important to you, then buy a car. If you are saving money, like speed, looking for adrenaline, and you like to ride alone, then your best choice is a motorcycle.

Story by Andre No

