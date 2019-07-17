Motorcycle fatality near Milepost 168 along Blue Ridge Parkway

A single-motorcycle wreck near Milepost 168.4 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County claimed the life of a Texas man Tuesday night.

Local deputies and law enforcement rangers arrived on scene to find a motorcycle approximately 30 feet down an embankment and the operator deceased.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Ronald Campbell, age 73, of Sanger, Texas.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Campbell was traveling southbound with his son-in-law when the son-in-law noticed that Campbell was no longer behind him. When he could not locate Campbell, the son-in-law rode to the nearest sheriff’s department to report Campbell missing.

Deputies and rangers were dispatched and located Campbell and his motorcycle. No additional details are available at this time.

