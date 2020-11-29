Motorcycle accident: Here’s how to claim compensation

Motorcycle accidents are one of the most common types of traffic accidents.

Every day, thousands of lives and properties are lost to it.

As they are less visible on our roads, there is a greater chance of a motorcyclist being injured in a road accident.

However, motorcyclists are entitled to compensation just as much as any other road user. If you are a motorcyclist who has been involved in a road accident, read on to find out more about how to claim compensation in a motorcycle accident.

Steps to take to claim compensation if you’re involved in a motorcycle accident

Step #1) Understand whether you’re right, wrong, or partially at fault

First and foremost, you need to answer the ultimate question: Who caused the crash?

Usually, a motorcycle accident can be caused by:

1. Other vehicle’s driver

Sudden opening of vehicle doors

Cutting off or failing to give way to motorcyclists

Taking a wrong or careless left-hand turn

2. Motorcyclist

Looking down to check your phone while riding

3. Both parties

Carelessness and recklessness on the parts of both parties

If your accident falls in the first category, you’re entitled to maximum compensation. If it falls in the second category, you will get no compensation. But, if it falls in the third category, you will get a certain percentage of what you would have gotten if you had no hand in the crash.

Note: If you can’t tell which of the three categories above your motorcycle accident falls into, feel free to call a motorcycle accident lawyer today and narrate your misadventure to them.

Step #2 Get to a hospital and obtain a medical report

A medical report will explain the details of your injuries, as well as the potential for future injuries. In addition, it will also show the cost of treatment.

Step #3 Obtain the offending vehicle’s registration number and their CTP insurer.

If you’re fit to gather information from the scene of the accident, make sure to write down the registration number of the other vehicle, as well as their CTP insurer.

This information is crucial to your chances of winning your claim. So, make sure you get it.

If you cannot find the registration number or insurance details of the car, feel free to ask anyone who was a witness on the day or talk to the police.

Step #4 Obtain a police report

Police are the most important element in an accident claim. Therefore, you have to keep them in the loop as soon as the event happens.

However, if you’re not strong enough to report the accident immediately after it happens, you can go later. But make sure you don’t waste too much time.

Usually, you’ll have between three-four weeks after the day of the accident to make a report.

Step #5 Lodge a personal injury claim

Now to the most important part of the process: lodging a personal injury claim.

This claim must be lodged with the CTP insurer of the negligent driver.

Note: According to many statistical models, the average motorcycle accident settlement is about $200,000. Keep in mind that this is an average, which means there are settlements that are higher and some that are lower.

What are the items featured in a typical motorcycle accidents claim

Replacement or repair of damaged motorcycle components such as GPS, helmet, etc.

Medical expenses

Loss of income

Losses incurred as a result of an inability to fulfill family and/or societal responsibilities

Pain and suffering

Scarring and disfigurement

Story by Uday Tank

