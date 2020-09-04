Motor vehicle collision results in fatality near Rocky Knob on Blue Ridge Parkway
A head-on collision near milepost 168 on the Blue Ridge Parkway has taken the life of a Meadows of Dan man.
Danny Shelton, 65, was traveling southbound at 2:30 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle crossed left of center causing, a head on-collision with another vehicle traveling northbound.
Shelton died on scene. The operator of the other vehicle was flown to a local hospital.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing.