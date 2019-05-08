Mother’s Day Self-Care Workshop set for Saturday

The Augusta County Library-Fishersville is hosting a Mother’s Day Self-Care Workshop this Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. for parents and children age 8 and above.

This is a fun, interactive way for moms or caregivers to spend time with kids and learn to make something useful and pampering. Pre-registration is required.

Vonda Driver of Soar With Oils will lead the workshop. She has years of experience making holistic and thoughtful personal care products. On Saturday, Vonda will be leading participants in how to make a sugar scrub and personalized body lotion with ingredients that are safe and easy to find yourself. All materials will be provided. We will be working with coconut oil and essential oils, if anyone has allergy concerns.

Please register adults and kids at the Fishersville main branch by phone at 885-3961, in person, or you can email Ali McCue at amccue@augustacountylibrary.org

