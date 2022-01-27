Most popular sports in the U.S. and Canada

Published Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 1:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sporting activities are wide, leaving people spoilt for choice on which activity to settle on. The U.S. and Canada have lots of sporting activities for fun and bring their citizenry together. They showcase their prowess and talents to compete on the global stage successfully.

The U.S. and Canada have varieties of sports and games which have won many accolades in international scenes. Here are some of the six most popular games.

1. Ice hockey

Ice Hockey is one of Canada’s most popular recreational sports. Sporting activity has the pride of being the official national sport in Canada. The climatic condition makes it popular, and it has won many trophies. They established the national Hockey League both in Canada and United States.

Canada has seven major teams currently playing in National League, minor North American ice hockey league, and semiprofessional and amateur ice hockey leagues on the continent.

2. Lacrosse

Lacrosse is a game that brings Canadians together as they indulge in it with lots of delight and excitement. The game’s history dates back to the 17th century and is a national treasure. The fast-paced sport was declared Canadian national game and summer sport in 1994. It attracts fans of their thousands and is enjoyed in North American.

The game has two professional lacrosse leagues in the country, the major lacrosse and the national lacrosse league for the box lacrosse league. In 2006, Canada broke USs under a 28-year winning run when they won the world lacrosse Championship in a 15-10 victory in the final.

3. Canadian and American football

Canadian football has its origin in rugby football; it’s played by a team of two comprising twelve players. Over time, the game has developed into Canadian football with professional leagues governed by the Canadian National League, and the amateurs are under Football Canada.

The sport has massive support as it’s the biggest sporting event attracting significant TV viewership in Canada. It’s played semiprofessional in Canada. American football is a big deal in the US; the most popular game forms are professional and college football. Other major levels are high school and youth football.

The national football league is among the most popular sport. It attracts many athletes annually; the championship super bowl is among the most-watched club sporting events in the world. Annual revenue stands at US$15 billion, hence making it the most profitable sports league in the world. The sporting game is called gridiron, played by two teams of eleven players on a rectangular field with goalposts each at the end.

4. Soccer

Soccer has, over the years, gained popularity in Canada. Played under various sets of rules, the key concept still stands. The Canadian Women Soccer team has been the most successful internationally and qualified for the summer Olympics in 2012 London. Their performance was incredible, and they met the favorite team USA in the semi-finals and lost 4-3 in overtime, but they finished decent third and secured a bronze medal.

5. Baseball

Baseball is another popular sport in Canada and the US; the oldest baseball park globally, known as Labatt Park, is in Ontario. Baseball is a bat and ball game played between two opposing teams with nine players each.

The major league is Ontario Jays. Baseball Canada governs the sport in Ottawa. The world’s first baseball sport was played in Branchville, Ontario, in 1838. In the 19th century, Canada took part in several levels of competitions.

6. Basketball

Basketball has its deep roots in Canada, the modern basketball game founded in Canada in 1891 by Canadian James Naismith, a physical education instructor in the US. The game attracted several players who took part in the game in Canada.

The sport is popular in colleges and high schools. However, professional basketball in Canada began in 1946 and picked popularity in 1994 when the NBA awarded Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies franchises.

Currently, 30 teams take part in the basketball national championship in Canada. The sport is most popular in the US too. With cable tv, the game’s popularity has exploded at all levels in 1980 and is currently leading in popularity globally.

Conclusion

The sporting world has lots of games to choose from to enjoy while in the U.S. and Canada. The games suit any gender and all age groups, and whether in junior high or college, the sports activities available can help develop the careers at an early stage in life.

Story by James Cooper @ Sportsbettingcanada.org