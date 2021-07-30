Most popular online games: Why users like more live roulette

The world of gaming has become so vast and huge to the point that it’s one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Ultimately, the best and most successful games these days tend to be the ones that offer some kind of online component to it. This is because online games offer players the opportunity to interact and play with other gamers from all parts of the world. Of course, there are also the technical benefits of playing online games wherein developers get to provide constant updates and new features to the gaming platforms so that it feels like a fresh experience every time.

If you’re thinking about getting into gaming for the first time or if you’re just a naturally curious person, then this is the list for you. In this article, we’ve highlighted the 10 best and most popular online games that are available to play on the market. Of course, one of the best things about gaming is that there’s practically a game for everyone. This list will feature a wide variety of games from different genres that cater to many different tastes. The diversity of the gaming industry is one of the big reasons as to why gaming is so popular today and why the industry will continue to grow well into the future.

The most popular online games in 2021

PUBG or Players Unknown Battleground

PUBG is largely considered to be one of the most popular online games of all time. At one point, more than 100 million people were playing PUBG online. It’s a battle-royale style game that has people competing in a fight to the death within a small map that’s filled with weapons and vehicles.

Among Us

Among Us is a fairly simple game that had millions of people around the world going crazy. A lot of it had to do with its low barrier to entry. It’s a very simple game to learn and it’s great for casual gamers. The point of the game is for a group to work together to accomplish tasks on a spaceship while also trying to weed out the impostor among the group.

Call of Duty Warzone

The Call of Duty gaming franchise is one of the most recognized brand names in the entire world. The latest offering from the franchise is Call of Duty Warzone which sought to ride on the hype of all the battle-royale style games that were originally popularized by PUBG.

Apex Legends

This Respawn Entertainment game was originally launched in 2019 and it quickly captivated the gaming world. It tends to appeal to gamers who are fond of battle-field type games and it has very unique game dynamics which allow it to stand out from the rest.

Online casino gambling – Live roulette

One sub-genre of the gaming industry that has been really picking up steam is the online gambling market. This is in large part due to the fact that many casinos were forced to shut down during 2020. This led many gamblers to flock online instead to partake of their favorite pastime. One emerging trend in the online gambling market is live roulette. It seems that the classic casino favorite has taken on a life of its own with its live gambling format that allows players to play with a real dealer instead of an algorithm.

League of Legends

League of Legends is a team-based strategy game that has people working in close groups as they try to topple competing games. In this game, players get to play as different characters with individual strengths and traits. This allows the game to be more dynamic and versatile as it’s a fresh experience for players every single time.

NBA 2K

Basketball remains to be one of the most popular sports in the world. It’s only natural that the most popular basketball simulation gaming franchise is also reigning supreme when it comes to online play. NBA 2K has been the long-time go-to game for basketball fans all over the world who are looking to showcase their skills on the hardwood.

Grand Theft Auto V

The latest installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise is arguably the best out of the bunch. Aside from providing a gripping story in its campaign mode, Grand Theft Auto V offers a very immersive world that allows players to roam and interact with one another.

Story by Andrea Macaluso