Most popular music slots

Gaming machines of musical themes include those that dedicated to legendary singers, guitarists, rock bands, musical ages and music competitions. Each manufacturer uses unique approaches to creating gaming machines, inserting popular tracks entirely, using their fragments or adding themed bonuses. Such cool games are available on best gambling sites in UK.



Features of music slots

Such gambling solutions are conventionally divided into two categories:

dedicated to a particular genre of music (rock, jazz, rock and roll). In such devices are usually involved characters, decorated in the appropriate style: musical instruments, notes, records;

slots, the plot of which revolves around the star characters of the music world. They often contain symbols in the form of faces and figures of members of a popular group, singers or musicians.

The predominant number of slot machines for music contain five gaming reels. The most valuable symbol in them is often the protagonist or corporate logo with the name of the game. A distinctive feature of all gaming machines about music is the presence numerous of thematic bonuses.

The first machines on this topic were released in the two thousandth. For example, a classic device with three reels and three rows of characters Jazz & Blues from the manufacturer R. Franco was born just in this period.



The most popular music gaming machines

There are many slot machines on the music theme but the most popular among users are:

Motörhead

Really cool video slot for lovers of hard rock music. It has an impressive stunning graphics with great special effects and a cool atmosphere of a live concert. In terms of gameplay, the gaming machine will delight with several bonus features, free spins, special symbols and original developer finds.

Motörhead slot has a non-standard interface with drums of different heights, a convenient control panel and different settings. In short, an excellent model that every rock music fan and Lemmy Kilmister have to test.

Elvis

IGT company, one of the world leaders in gambling industry, presented three music slots, the main character of which was the “King of Rock and Roll”. One of them is called Elvis: The King, and the other two are called Elvis: A Little More Action and Elvis Multi-Strike. All three models are designed in a typical IGT slot machine style and have cool graphics, various functions, interesting solutions and, of course, amazing sound.

Guns N’Roses

From NetEnt manufacturer is dedicated to the legendary rock band and its best hits are used as soundtrack. The device contains five reels, 20 fixed pay lines, and its feature is the presence of thematic bonus rounds and functions.

Jimi Hendrix

NetEnt company dedicated tis slot to American virtuoso guitar player. This is a five-drum machine with twenty paylines, in which there are 3 types of free spins and many bonus options.

Alice Cooper: School’s Out For Summer

This is a gaming machine about the famous song of the musician Alice Cooper. Players will receive numerous payouts for combinations and participate in various bonus features while listening to this song.

There are re-spins with joker drums, themed bonus rounds in the style of “choose an object”, as well as other interesting features that promise big winnings. Among the other advantages of the online device Alice Cooper has a user-friendly interface, a good return rate and high-quality graphics.

The Osbournes

Microgaming is a five-drum machine with interesting bonus mini-games. The portraits of all the relatives of rocker Ozzy Osbourne are presented as symbols on the reels, the prize combinations are created on 20 paylines.

Rock’n’Roller

Another classic slot machine on the music theme, which was released by Playtech company where players once again meeting Elvis Presley and the Tutti Frutti song of Little Richard.

Leander

This MegaDeth slot machine dedicated to the world-famous group of musicians and containing five gaming reels and 40 paylines. A feature of the device is a multi-level bonus round and an expanding “wild” symbol.

Developers who create musical themed slots

Gaming machines about music are available in the NetEnt, Microgaming and Leander catalogs. These manufacturers are on the gaming technology market for a long time and managed to occupy a leading position. NetEnt company produces machines with innovative graphics, a large number of thematic bonuses and high return rates to the player.

Microgaming is a development company that is notable for unusual devices, in which non-standard solutions are usually implemented. Devices manufactured by the manufacturer Leander, differ in the content of large number of gaming lines and large payout ratios.

Slot machines for musical themes are very popular among players. They were created based on world famous groups, individual performers or even certain genres. Our site presents the most popular devices that are characterized by high-quality graphics, pleasant sound and the presence of numerous thematic bonuses.

