Moss Arts Center announces new lineup of spring performances, engagement events

Audiences in eight countries and 30 states experienced the inspired performances and engagement events offered by the Moss Arts Center for its fall “HomeStage” series.

The center continues to reimagine its online programming for the spring, with expansive performances and lively opportunities to engage with artists and performers.

Tickets are now available for early-spring “HomeStage” performances. Ticketholders will have access to the performances as they happen, as well as access to each event for seven days following the performance.

To allow flexibility for changing circumstances, the Moss is announcing its spring performances in two phases — five virtual performances are now on sale, with more performances announced in mid-February. These events represent the center’s leadership partnering with artists and other arts presenters across the country to offer spirited performances and unparalleled access to artists.

“Our ambitious fall ‘HomeStage’ series was one of the first among our national peers to provide a full, live series completely online,” said Margaret Lawrence, Moss Arts Center director of programming. “We deliberately kept the events fairly short, as we didn’t know how long audiences wanted to view streams. People told us they loved them — and they wanted more! So this spring, we’re lengthening the performances, retaining the wonderful conversations, yet still keeping events to an hour. And we’re very excited that this spring, we’ll deliver world premieres and exceptional performances that, quite literally, would not be happening without us.”

Performances now on sale for the spring edition of the “HomeStage” series:

“The City of Others”

Thursday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Showcasing powerful Afro-Colombian and Afro-contemporary dance with live drumming and song, “The City of Others” by Colombia’s Sankofa Danzafro portrays the reality of marginalized communities who have been marked by ethnic discrimination and social inequality for generations. The Moss Arts Center presents the world premiere stream of this performance in a theatre in Medellín, Colombia. Co-sponsored by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at Virginia Tech, the event includes a live post-performance conversation with Artistic Director Rafael Palacios.

Featuring Nels Cline, guitar, and the Aizuri Quartet

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Wilco guitarist Nels Cline and Grammy-nominated Aizuri Quartet join forces for American composer Douglas Cuomo’s ”Seven Limbs,” a virtuosic tour de force filled with melodic beauty, rhythmic urgency, celebration, serenity, and unbridled joy. The performance will be livestreamed from an East Coast studio and include a live conversation with the composer and musicians. Presented exclusively for the Moss Arts Center, it is the world premiere for ”Seven Limbs” and one of only a small number of performances of the work featuring Cline.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Tara Westover’s bestselling memoir, ”Educated,” has captured worldwide attention. Growing up in rural Idaho in a survivalist family, Westover had no birth certificate and no formal schooling. At 17 she decided to educate herself, escaping her family to eventually earn a doctorate from Cambridge University. Livestreamed exclusively for the Moss Arts Center from Westover’ home, the author will be interviewed by Amy Azano, associate professor in Virginia Tech’s School of Education, and answer audience members’ questions.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m.

Even treasured canon repertoire sounds new when played by chamber music phenom, the Grammy-nominated Danish String Quartet. The quartet makes its Blacksburg debut with the world premiere of a new recording made exclusively for the Moss from a rustic church in Copenhagen. The musical journey through profound beauty, darkness, and triumph features a Bach fugue and chorale prelude, the Webern String Quartet (1905), and the Danish String Quartet’s own Nordic folk music. Members of the ensemble participate in a live question-and-answer session following the performance.

Saturday, March 6, 4 p.m.

Ingenious Irish performer Louis Lovett leads the audience on an untamed adventure. Complete with a jack-in-the-box set, this solo theatre show details Peggy O’Hegarty’s trek across snowy lands and wild seas. As Peggy tries to save the day, the audience learns about love, loss, the reassurance of goats, and the courage to sing gloriously on- or off-key. This multicamera stream from a performance in Australia is recommended for the entire family, especially children in second through sixth grades. Star Lovett answers questions live after the performance.

As always, the center will offer additional engagement opportunities with artists for area students and community members, including a special free engagement event with British theatre collaborators Travis Alabanza and Sam Curtis Lindsay, who will discuss the development and performance of their show “BURGERZ.”

“HomeStage” artists will lead multiple virtual class visits and workshops at Virginia Tech, giving students opportunities to delve into international issues and for budding performers to hone their craft.

Ticket information

Tickets for each “HomeStage” series performance is $10 for the general public and free for Virginia Tech students.

The Spring Fan(fare) Pass provides access to all “HomeStage” events offered between Jan. 1 and May 31, guaranteeing a minimum of eight performances. While providing added support for the center, Spring Fan(fare) pass holders also get exclusive information through regular Fan(fare) Insider emails and are the first to know about new events added to the schedule.

Tickets and access passes can be purchased online, at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, or by calling 540-231-5300.

The box office will be open for in-person and telephone ticket purchases from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

The health and wellness of the community is the Moss Arts Center’s top priority, and patrons can be assured the center is doing everything possible to keep them and the center’s staff safe and healthy.

Stay up to date about the Moss Arts Center’s plans here.

