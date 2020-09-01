Mosby Road at South Main Street in Harrisonburg to see slight traffic signal change

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, westbound and eastbound traffic on Mosby Road will notice a change in the left-turn signal.

Eastbound traffic on Mosby Road will have a flashing yellow left-turn arrow at most times of the day. There will be a green left-turn arrow eastbound at peak times.

Peak times are determined by traffic volumes meaning peak time for green left-turn arrows will fluctuate.

Traffic traveling westbound on Mosby Road will no longer have a left-turn arrow. Westbound left-turn traffic will have permissive movement; you will be able to turn left on green as oncoming traffic allows.

The change is being made to improve traffic flow. Please use caution when traveling in this area as drivers become accustomed to the traffic change.

Residents interested in information concerning local road closures and projects can find updates the city’s new online tool, https://streets.populus.ai/harrisonburg/closures .

