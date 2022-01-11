Mortgage relief available to struggling Albemarle County homeowners

Published Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 3:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County has committed more than $2 million to support a new mortgage relief program using CARES funding received through an allocation from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Approved payments will be dispersed directly to the landlord/mortgage company.

This program is facilitated through/by partnership with United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the City of Charlottesville.

Virginia Housing launched the statewide Virginia Mortgage Relief Program on Jan. 3 to help Virginia homeowners stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, and foreclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or an increase in living expenses after Jan. 21, 2020, must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence, and must have household incomes that fall below program’s maximum income limits among other eligibility requirements.

Assistance provided under the VMRP program can be used to cover mortgage payments, fees to reinstate mortgages or those related to a period of forbearance, delinquency, or default, homeowner’s association or condominium association fees, and delinquent property taxes.

The Virginia Rent Relief Program is designed to support and ensure housing stability across the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic. Depending on availability of funds and household need, the RRP may provide financial assistance for rent payments for eligible households.

This includes financial assistance for rent payments past due beginning April 1, 2020 and onward with the opportunity for renewal based on availability of funding and the household’s need for additional assistance and continued eligibility. This assistance does not have to be repaid.

To learn more and request assistance, call The Emergency Fund hotline voicemail box:

For English – dial 434-326-0950, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Para Español – marque 434-373-0930, 9 a.m. a 5 p.m., de lunes a viernes

Other languages available upon request

Calls to the hotline voicemail box will be returned within 7-10 days, due to high call volume. When expecting a return call, please answer your phone, even if it is from an Unknown caller, in order to receive efficient service.

Residents must demonstrate a valid county address and the request for funds can be for rent, mortgage, or utilities to loss of income. Residents are eligible for a one-time payment for up to $1,000 per month, with a maximum of $6,000 per calendar year.

Related



