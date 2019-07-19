Morgan Wallen headlining Rockingham County Fair

Country music star Morgan Wallen is bringing his live show to the Rockingham County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Raves continue to pour in after the success of Wallen’s last single, multi-week #1 chart-breaker, “Whiskey Glasses.” Wallen earned his first-ever nomination for CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year for the song, which is housed alongside first #1 as an artist “Up Down” (featuring Florida Georgia Line), on debut album “If I Know Me.”

