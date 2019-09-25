Morgan Griffith: Ukraine not about Trump, but about Biden?

Ninth District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith is doing his best to make the Trump-Ukraine call an issue for Joe Biden, which, congratulations for the effort.

Griffith issued the following statement Wednesday about the call:

“In my opinion after reading the transcript, all the President requested was a reset and a valid investigation into allegations to which Vice President Biden had already admitted; namely that Vice President Biden had threatened a previous Ukrainian administration with the loss of a billion dollars in aid if it did not fire the prosecutor who just happened to be investigating the company of which the Vice President’s son was a board member. As the leader of the United States, it is right and proper for President Trump to request a reexamination after a previous high-ranking government official publicly admitted to inappropriate and possibly illegal behavior.

“If the Democrats are willing to investigate the allegations regarding Mr. Biden, then my hat is off to them, but I would be surprised.

“Ultimately, this is a matter for Ukraine, but lifting the previous U.S. administration’s threats against an investigator serves the ends of justice.”

