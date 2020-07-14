Morgan Griffith tests positive for COVID-19
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today was informed that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test over the weekend and has since been self-isolating.
A press release from his office said Griffith does not currently have significant symptoms, but as a precautionary measure, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.
