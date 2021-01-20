Morgan Griffith statement on Biden-Harris inauguration: ‘I will work with the new administration’

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith issued a statement after attending the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on taking their oaths of office. Our country faces grave challenges, and I appreciated the new President’s speech pledging to seek unity in addressing them. I will work with the new administration to find areas where we can agree while I expect to disagree with them at other times.”

