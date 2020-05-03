Morgan Griffith pressing Northam to allow churches to reopen

Published Sunday, May. 3, 2020, 7:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest siding with a Virginia church seeking reopening.

“I have been troubled by the closure of Virginia churches under Governor Northam’s stay at home order and on Thursday specifically asked the Governor when he would be reopening the churches.

“Learning that a pastor has actually been criminally charged for conducting worship services despite congregants practicing social distancing and that the Department of Justice has sided with the church against the Commonwealth makes it still clearer to me that these closures are wrong.

“Gov. Northam must drop the unfair treatment of churches and permit them to resume worship services under the guidelines that allow other functions deemed essential to stay open.

“In Virginia of all places, the birthplace of religious liberty, churches should be making the call as to whether they conduct services, not the government.

“Under the current rules, Virginia’s ABC stores, hardware, and craft shops, among others, are allowed to stay open with social distancing.

“When troubles befall us, such as those we face today, where I come from, God is more important than alcohol, hardware, or crafts.

“Common sense and the Constitution mandate that the Commonwealth should treat churches accordingly.”

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments