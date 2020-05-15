Morgan Griffith opposes Pelosi $3T wish list

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement opposing H.R. 6800, the House Democrat bill to be voted on in the House of Representatives Friday evening.

“I’m voting against H.R. 6800, Speaker Pelosi’s $3 trillion, 1,815 page long liberal wish list. Her bill outrageously attempts to use the present crisis to radically transform America.

“Among other preposterous provisions, H.R. 6800 repeals the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap for two years. This is a giveaway to the wealthy in high-tax states with virtually no benefit to anyone else.

“It suspends immigration enforcement and allows illegal immigrants to collect economic impact payments.

“It seizes control of administering elections from the states and forbids voter ID.

“It rewards collecting unemployment over work in certain circumstances, when the country is starting to get back to work.

“It provides hundreds of billions to states and local governments, some of which have made poor financial choices for decades. While relief to states and local government in response to the coronavirus may be called for, bailouts for bad budgeting are not.

“These provisions, and many others, have no place in a bill meant to help the people who are hurting from the coronavirus and its economic impact. There are even a few provisions that I would support buried in these 1,800+ pages, but this is not the appropriate bill to include them.

“We must continue to address the immense problem before us: the coronavirus and the economic damage it has inflicted. I’ve supported the several bills Congress has already passed that, while not perfect, were focused on the problem at hand. H.R. 6800 shows that Speaker Pelosi has other priorities, and those priorities aren’t helping the American people during this crisis.”

