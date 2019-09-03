Morgan Griffith: Labor Day, and congressional service

Americans are a hard-working people. From farms to factories to mines, we are willing to take on difficult tasks to support our families and provide goods and services people need and want. It is appropriate that we take this late-summer day to celebrate the industriousness and dedication of American workers.

According to U.S. Census data, the industry that employs the most people in Virginia’s Ninth District is educational services, followed by health care and social assistance. Still very significant, manufacturing is in the next spot.

One of my priorities as a Member of Congress is supporting economic development in our communities. The right policies will help create and maintain good jobs.

To hear what’s on the minds of workers and job creators, I visit businesses and service providers as I travel the Ninth District. During the month of August, I toured quite a few to witness firsthand what goods and services they provide. Among those I visited were the Mar-Bal Plant in Dublin, ABB Inc. in Bland, Appalachian Plastics Inc. in Glade Spring, Southern Fishing Company in Martinsville, and Mountain Empire Older Citizens Inc. (serving Lee, Wise, and Scott Counties and the City of Norton). Last week while touring Camrett Logistics in Fairlawn, I had the opportunity to speak with many of their workers.

America could never have become the great nation it is without the strength and spirit of its workers. We should always remember that fact every day, especially on Labor Day. And we should honor the hard-working men and women of America.

Serving You

During the August district work period, I presented Navy veteran Johnny Nolen with a Good Conduct Medal at his home in Martinsville. It was long overdue since he had originally earned it 50 years ago in the summer of 1969.

Mr. Nolen had not received his Good Conduct Medal because his length of service was miscalculated. He apparently should have received credit for some of his early enlistment time and time while he was recovering from an injury he received on his ship. A friend told him he should contact my office.

After he contacted us, we inquired with the National Personnel Records Center. Subsequently in checking the records, it was discovered that Mr. Nolen did indeed deserve the medal.

His case highlights the work my office does for constituents of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. In many instances, we have been able to secure the medals earned by our veterans, ranging from this Good Conduct Medal to the Silver Star.

If you have questions or face difficulties with federal agencies or programs such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, Medicare, the Internal Revenue Service, and more, the caseworkers who work in my offices and go to traveling staff office hours are able to assist. If you are in need of a passport, we can help.

My staff can also help navigate the process of applying for grants from the Federal Government or seeking a nomination to the U.S. Service Academies.

A case with a federal agency can be opened on your behalf by contacting my office either by phone or website or attending traveling staff office hours held at least once each month in every county/city that doesn’t have a bricks and mortar office. Our bricks and mortar offices are located in Abingdon and Christiansburg. Before we can get to work on a case, you will need to fill out a privacy consent form.

In Washington, we can set up tours of several national landmarks, including the Capitol and the White House. Some of them can be booked up months in advance, so contact my office early if you are planning a trip to the nation’s capital.

Constituents can also order American flags, including ones that have flown over the Capitol.

It is my honor and privilege to assist you in your interactions with the Federal Government. If I can help you in this way, please visit my website or call my offices.

If you have questions, concerns, or comments, feel free to contact my office. You can call my Abingdon office at 276-525-1405, my Christiansburg office at 540-381-5671, or my Washington office at 202-225-3861. To reach my office via email, please visit my website at www.morgangriffith.house.gov. Also, on my website is the latest material from my office, including information on votes recently taken on the floor of the House of Representatives.

